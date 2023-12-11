DENVER (KDVR) – A lot can change in an NFL season.

Just ask the 2023 Denver Broncos.

On Sept. 24, the Broncos gave up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins. 76 days later, Denver finds themselves in the middle of a playoff push.

And it’s a crowded room trying to punch their ticket into the playoffs.

“This last quarter poll will define a lot for many teams,” said Broncos head coach Sean Payton on his weekly Monday morning Zoom audio call.

The scenarios are wild and confusing: 11 teams with winning records and six with 7-6 records, including the Denver Broncos. Both are the most for a single conference through Week 14 since 1970.

As for the Broncos, they are nipping at the heels of the first-place Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

“We’re a game out in the division and that is how we are looking at it,” Payton said.

In the Wild Cars race, Denver is in the 9th position thanks to the head-to-head win over the Bills (11th) and the conference record tiebreaker over the Bengals (10th).

Even though they didn’t gain any ground in the AFC playoff race with the win over the Chargers, there is great hope with the Broncos.

“It’s exciting for the fans and certainly for TV,” said Payton.

The Broncos have four games remaining: at Lions, vs. Patriots, vs. Chargers, at Raiders.

Extra Points:

Guard Quinn Meinerz stayed overnight in Los Angeles due to an irregular heartbeat. Payton says Meinerz will return to Denver on Monday. “I’m relieved to know that Quinn is healthy and will be fine.”

Safety P.J. Locke has been playing great in place of Kareem Jackson, who is serving a four-game suspension. Locke recorded seven tackles, one sack and a forced fumble Sunday against the Chargers.

Payton didn’t give an update on linebacker Nik Bonitto, who left the locker room wearing a boot.