Broncos defense takes another hit, Jewell placed on IR

Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (47) puts pressure on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos defense took another blow due to injury after Josey Jewell was put on the injured reserve list on Tuesday.

The fourth-year linebacker had two tackles for loss in the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday before leaving in the second quarter with an upper-body injury. The Broncos organization said he suffered a pectoral injury.

The University of Iowa alum has started the last 18 consecutive games for the Broncos. His career totals include 204 tackles (123 solo), 3.5 sacks (21 yds.), 12 tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, seven quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

The news of Jewell going on the IR comes just after linebacker Bradley Chubb announced he was undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his ankle Wednesday.

According to the Broncos site, Justin Strnad is expected to replace Jewell in the starting lineup against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.