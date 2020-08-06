‘Broncos Country Votes’; register to vote, show your fan pride

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos launched ‘Broncos Country Votes’ Thursday in conjunction with the National Football League’s ‘NFL Votes’ initiative.

The initiative aims to educate players, alumni and staff as well as fans about registering to vote and casting a ballot.

According to a release, Broncos players and coaches will also have access to voting resources and opportunities throughout the season to improve their civic engagement.

During the registration drive, fans can learn about registering to vote in the state of Colorado in addition to accessing resources.

When fans register, they can download an ‘I Registered to Vote’ digital sticker to share on social media with hashtag #BroncosCountryVotes for the chance to win Broncos prizes.

The team says it will also be highlighting and celebrating historical voting milestones on its website and social media channels leading into Election Day.