DENVER (KDVR) — Football is back. The Denver Broncos are counting down to Monday night when they kick off the 2022 NFL season against the Seattle Seahawks.

“It’s fun to be actually back in a game week and to be able to know we get to go out there and perform,” said Courtland Sutton, Broncos wide receiver.

“We’re just excited to go play a football game,” added Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. “All these guys have been chomping at the bit and that’s what you want.”

The long wait is nearly over for Broncos fans. Game week is here, but the game planning is another story.

“We really haven’t put anything in, officially. We are just kind of working through some things and ideas that we may have had,” admitted Hackett. “[Game planning] is so fluid because there’s a long period of time that, again, you don’t want the gameplan to get dull.”

The Broncos game plan installation will take place during Thursday’s practice, the same day that Russell Wilson meets the media. The team is determined not to let his return to Seattle, to face his former team, become a distraction.

“I know it’s going to be pretty exciting, but I don’t really think too much of that,” said Jerry Jeudy. “I just think about it as the first game of the season. I’m just out here doing my best to win the game.”

“This is obviously a big game because it’s the first game, it’s a big game because it’s Monday night, [and] it’s a big game because [Russell Wilson] is going to be there. Those are just the facts,” said Hackett.

Blocking out the noise is a big piece of the puzzle as Hackett and company prepare to get the 2022 NFL season started.