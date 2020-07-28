Broncos coach expects an NFL season like no other

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio on the first day of training camp for the 2020 season. (Credit: FOX31)

DENVER (KDVR) – Entering this season, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has 41 years of coaching experience.

But 2020 will be a season like no other. No rookie mini camp, no OTAs, and starting Tuesday a training camp that will include quarantines and testing for COVID-19.

“The part that has been really hard and given me a couple of headaches is doing the daily schedule,” coach Fangio said during a virtual press conference Tuesday. “Those were some serious gymnastics. But when it comes to practice, I think it will be fairly normal. When on the practice field, we are playing football.”

Off the field is a different story. There will be the wearing of masks, social distancing, and lots of tests. Broncos team headquarters will act like a bubble as they try to keep the virus away.

“The key for us is keeping the guys out of harms way when the players are outside the building,” Fangio said.

As for X’s and O’s Coach Fangio believes:

Garrett Bolles had a good offseason and that the “arrow is pointing upwards”

Bradley Chubb is “not 100 percent but pretty damn close,” in his recovery from an ACL injury last season

Von Miller has “a hunger to his game and to his attitude that I don’t think he’s had the last few years in the league”

And in some self scouting, Vic Fangio begins training camp ready to go. He’s lost 30 pounds from last season.

“When you are the head coach, you see a lot of photos of yourself. And I thought I looked terrible.”