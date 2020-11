Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) works during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 34-27. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos closed the UCHealth Training Center Friday after there were confirmed positive COVID-19 test results from one player and two staff members.

The Broncos said in a statement, “The Broncos will continue preparations for Sunday’s game remotely with virtual meetings and have postponed today’s practice. Working closely with medical experts and the league office, we will take all steps necessary to ensure the well-being of the players, coaches and staff.”