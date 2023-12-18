DENVER (KDVR) — The 7-7 Denver Broncos were on a hot streak as the team was just one game behind the 9-5 Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West a week ago.

However, after the brutal loss against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, the Broncos’ chances for a spot in the playoffs are looking less likely but still not impossible.

There was a slim chance the Broncos could take the lead in the AFC West if they won their upcoming games and the Chiefs lost theirs.

The chances of the Broncos winning the next three games and the Chiefs losing the next three are highly unlikely for the defending Super Bowl champions, but anything could happen.

The Broncos’ best bet is a shot at a wild card spot.

Going into the game against the Lions, the Broncos were tied for a wild card spot with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills at seven wins and six losses.

However, after Sunday’s performance, the Broncos odds aren’t looking as good.

Now, the Broncos are ranked at No. 7 for their chances at a wild card spot. While they’re not in the top spot for a wild card, they’re still in the hunt with three games left.

They’re only two wins behind the Cleveland Browns and one game back from the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts.

For the Broncos to clinch a wild card spot, they’ll need to pull out three wins for the best shot.

The Broncos are playing the 3-11 New England Patriots next Sunday, and the Broncos are favored to win.

The team will then play the 5-7 Los Angeles Chargers, who the Broncos beat 24-7 previously in December. The Chargers are also going through a coaching transition after the head coach was fired after an ugly loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos will then play the 6-8 Raiders for the last game of the regular season.

The next few games will seal the Broncos’ fate. The team is not completely out of the running, but the loss against the Lions put them in a hole they’ll have to crawl their way out of.