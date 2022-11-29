DENVER (KDVR) — The reeling Denver Broncos’ coming matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs has been bumped from primetime.

The home game was set for Sunday Night Football on Dec. 11, with a 6:20 p.m. kickoff time on NBC. Now, the game will begin at 2:05 p.m. on CBS.

The Broncos rank last in the AFC West, with a 3-8 record. The coming matchup against the Chiefs, 9-2, was rescheduled under the NFL’s flexible scheduling policy.

“Flexible scheduling ensured quality matchups on Sunday night in those weeks and gave surprise teams a chance to play their way onto primetime,” according to the NFL.

“Per the NFL Flexible Scheduling Policy, flexible scheduling decisions for Sunday Night Football will be made on 12 days’ notice for Weeks 5-14 and may be made on six days’ notice for Weeks 15 and 17 if needed,” the Denver Broncos said.

So who took the slot? Football fans will instead get to watch a primetime match between the Miami Dolphins at the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL Week 14 schedule

Here is the NFL’s new Week 14 schedule, as announced by the league:

Date Game Kickoff time (MST) Thursday, Dec. 8 Las Vegas Raiders at L.A. Rams 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals N.Y. Jets at Buffalo Bills Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Philadelphia Eagles at N.Y. Giants Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers Miami Dolphins at L.A. Chargers Monday, Dec. 12 New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 14 schedule, 2022