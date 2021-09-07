Broncos Bradley Chubb detained for failure to appear

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was detained for a failure to appear on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was detained in Douglas County for outstanding charges of expired license plate and driving with an invalid license. The charges stem from two tickets issued on May 6.

According to a spokesman for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Chubb was initially contacted for a speeding infraction by deputies, when they learned of his outstanding warrant.

According to the court document, the warrant has been canceled. The document also shows a bond for $500 was set.