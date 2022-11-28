DENVER (KDVR) — Frustration is growing amongst Broncos Country as the team continues to struggle.

Many had high hopes for the season after the Broncos made a blockbuster trade in March to bring Russell Wilson to Denver. Before even playing a snap, Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension with the team.

The Broncos are now 3-8 on the season and in last place in the AFC West. The Broncos have lost six games this season by a touchdown or less.

On Sunday, Denver lost 23-10 to a struggling Carolina team that now has only four wins on the season.

What did Wilson, Hackett say after the game?

After the game, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked about his status and if he’s worried at all after a loss like this.

“It’s about the team. I just want to find a way to win a football game. That’s so important to me. These coaches, these players, they work so hard and I just want to be there for them to be able to try to make it so we can be successful on the field,” Hackett said.

Denver has struggled to score points this season. In fact, the Broncos have fewer offensive touchdowns on the season than any other team at 14. The Broncos are also in last place in the NFL for total points at 157 and total points per game at 14.3.

Wilson said the offensive struggles are not acceptable.

“It’s unacceptable. Bottom line. This organization. This tradition here. Everything else, we got to honor it. We got to honor it by winning. We got to honor it by our work ethic. Continue to work hard. We got to go out there and play. Play great and be able to find ways to score touchdowns. I think at the end of the game there, the best thing I saw was we didn’t give up,” Wilson said.

What is social media saying?

Social media has been highly critical of both Hackett and Wilson.

“Russell Wilson is experiencing arguably the greatest collapse by a perceived HOF quarterback still in his prime in NFL history. It’s mesmerizing,” Aaron said on Twitter.

“Hackett should be fired now. He can’t even get a game together from start to finish. The team is totally checked out. The fans are totally checked out. As expensive as it is, the Broncos need a complete reset no matter the cost,” Robyn said on Twitter.

“Is the Russell Wilson trade the worst in NFL history?” Joe said on Twitter.

“It’s no longer a question of if, but when. When does Nathaniel Hackett get fired?” Mark said on Twitter.

“Been a big advocate for Russell Wilson. I almost shed a tear of joy when they traded for him. I have no faith in the team or Russ. At this point just bench him give the reins to Rypen. See what next year brings,” Greg said on Twitter.

“Today would be a good day to fire Nathaniel Hackett,” Daily Broncos said on Twitter.

Hackett was hired in January as the team’s new head coach. Before that, the 42-year-old served as the Packers offensive coordinator for three seasons. He has never been a head coach before.

The Broncos will try to bounce back against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 11 a.m.

