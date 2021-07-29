Broncos betting odds heavy on the QB outcome

DENVER (KDVR) — Sports books are revolving around battle between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock.

Reid Fowler, the NFL analyst for DraftKings Sportsbook, said the team’s odds have hinged largely around the same question every Coloradan has in mind – who exactly is the team’s quarterback this year?

“It comes down to who’s going to be the center, who’s the play caller,” said Fowler. “Not just for the sportsbook and for betting, but for fantasy football as well.”

Following the pandemic year’s helter-skelter season, the Broncos are looking to stitch a winning season together for the first time since 2016. The money being laid in DraftKings centers around quarterbacks to one degree or another.

Fowler said the biggest Broncos action is game totals, followed by individual player bets on some of the new pass catchers and cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

The ability to score, however, sets the betting line for the team’s overall performance in the season.

When rumors still floated around about the potential of Aaron Rodgers moving to Denver, sportsbooks had better odds-on Broncos taking home more wins.

“You take a look at what the Broncos are to win the Super Bowl,” Reid said. “When the rumors were there that he was going to be in the Mile High City, you saw that essentially cut in half to where it is now. I believe that’s +3,500 in the DraftKings Sportsbook, and you take a look at what it was with Aaron Rodgers potentially making his was to Denver it was much shorter that that.”

“That’s a real easy, easy bet, right?” he said. “Trying to figure out if they’re going over that regular season total.”

The team is currently deciding whether to bring starter Drew Lock back into to starting quarterback position or to introduce Teddy Bridgewater instead.

“This team looks extremely different if it’s Teddy Bridgewater instead of Drew Lock,” Fowler said.

“He wasn’t very accurate,” Fowler said. “He just was not accurate. Jerry Jeudy, for instance. A ton of those targets were uncatchable, and how do you get your guys in the best position to win? Well, it’s to get them the ball. And Drew Lock was unable to do that last year.”

“When you move on to a guy like Teddy Bridgewater who’s much more of a game manager. He’s not going to make mistakes. We know that. That’s what you bring in someone like Teddy Bridgewater for, to save the ship, so to speak.”