Broncos begin joint practices with Minnesota Vikings

EAGEN, Minn. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are sharing the field with the Minnesota Vikings ahead of their first preseason game on Saturday night.

Players, coaches and staff flocked to the Vikings’ practice facility Wednesday in Eagen. Head coach Vic Fangio announced Drew Lock will start the game as quarterback, with Teddy Bridgewater getting the start in the second preseason game against Seattle.

In a lot of ways, a shared practice can be more valuable than an exhibition game, Fangio said.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity to see different schemes, both sides of the ball, you go against different players, you have to cover different players, pass rush against different lineman, the linemen pass-block different style guys,” head coach Vic Fangio said before the Broncos left for Minnesota to workout with the Vikings. “It’s tremendous work if everybody has the right attitude and the right mindset, and we do.”

For coaches, the ability to judge players in a different environment is invaluable. For players, any change of face after two weeks of training camp is welcome.

You can watch a preview of what’s happening at joint practices on the Orange and Blue report in the player above.