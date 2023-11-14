DENVER (KDVR) — They say good things happen in threes. Just ask the Denver Broncos who are now riding a season-saving three-game winning streak.

With a record of 4-5, there is now a path back to relevance. This is the first three-game winning streak since the beginning of the 2021 season under head coach Vic Fangio.

Flash forward three seasons, and now under the visor of head coach Sean Payton, there is still room for improvement.

“We are by no means at our sweet spot,” said Payton as the Broncos corralled the Bills 24-22 Monday night, breaking their 16-year losing streak in Buffalo, New York. “There’s so many things we’ve got to clean up offensively.”

Led by an efficient and time-consuming offense, quarterback Russell Wilson’s two touchdown passes (18) now eclipse his 2022 season total (160).

And on the defensive side, it’s been a complete turnaround since allowing 70 points in Miami. In the last four games, the Broncos defense surrendered just 67 points and, most importantly for Payton, forced four turnovers against the Bills.

“It was the difference last night,” Payton said as the team traveled back from Buffalo. “And it will be the key for us as we move forward.”

So, is this the type of win that can propel the Broncos the rest of the season?

Payton says yes, noting that the focus will turn toward dealing with success.

“That’s a good problem to have,” Payton said.

Denver will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is at 6:20 p.m.