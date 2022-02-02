Broncos announce new OC, other offensive coaches

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KDVR) — Newly hired Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is wasting no time in building out his coaching staff.

The most prominent announcement is Justin Outten as offensive coordinator. Outten was a positional coach in Green Bay where he worked alongside Hackett, who was offensive coordinator for the Packers at the time.

Butch Barry will serve as the Broncos offensive line coach. Barry was in San Francisco this season as an assistant and worked in Green Bay with Hackett and Outten in 2020.

Finally, Klint Kubiak will take the position of quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. Kubiak spent the past season in Minnesota where he was the offensive coordinator. This is his second stint with the Broncos after being hired by his father, Gary Kubiak, in 2016 as an offensive assistant.