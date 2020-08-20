Broncos accepting submissions for ‘Fan of the Year’

DENVER – JANUARY 22: Denver Broncos fans cheer for their team before the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 22, 2006 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Get your submission ready, the Denver Broncos are looking for the most devoted to be “Fan of the Year.”

League officials are looking for fans “who embody their team’s values, while displaying unyielding passion and constant support.”

The Broncos are also looking for a fan “who has an affinity for the team, provides inspiration to others and showcases the impact football has on their family, friends and the Denver community.”

Make your submission online for Fan of the Year and nominate yourself or someone else.

Every NFL club chooses one Fan of the Year. The 32 nominees are narrowed down to three during the NFL Playoffs, officials say.

The three finalists get a trip to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay. The ultimate Fan of the Year will be crowned during Super Bowl weekend, the NFL announced.