DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 14: A.J. Bouye #21 of the Denver Broncos breaks up a pass intended for A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on September 14, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos announced Wednesday that A.J Bouye is suspended without pay for the next six games for violating the National Football League’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

No word on what the substance was.

Bouye will be allowed to participate in the offseason and preseason practices and games.

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Panthers on Sunday at 11 a.m.