DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos knew who they would face, but which team and when was still in question until the schedule was released Thursday night.

Broncos schedule released for 2023

Here is the lineup for the Broncos’ 2023 season:

Week 1: Sept. 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 2:25 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 17 vs. Washington Commanders at 2:25 p.m.

Week 3: Sept. 24 at Miami Dolphins at 11:00 a.m.

Week 4: Oct. 1 at Chicago Bears at 11 a.m.

Week 5: Oct. 8 vs. New York Jets at 2:25 p.m.

Week 6: Oct. 12 at Kansas City Chiefs at 6:15 p.m.

Week 7: Oct. 22 vs. Green Bay Packers at 2:25 p.m.

Week 8: Oct. 29 vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 2:25 p.m.

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 13 at Buffalo Bills at 6:15 p.m.

Week 11: Nov. 19 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 6:20 p.m.

Week 12: Nov. 26 vs Cleveland Browns at 2:05 p.m.

Week 13: Dec. 3 at Houston Texans at 2:05 p.m.

Week 14: Dec. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers at 2:25 p.m.

Week 15: Dec. 16/17 at Detroit Lions TBD

Week 16: Dec. 24 vs. New England Patriots at 6:15 p.m.

Week 17: Dec. 31 vs Los Angeles Chargers at 2:25 p.m.

Week 18: Jan. 6/7 at Las Vegas Raiders TBD

A limited number of mostly single-seat individual game tickets were made available at full price starting at $30, along with accessible and club seats.

The complete NFL schedule was announced at 6 p.m., but a few key games were released.

The season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 7, between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s set for 6:20 p.m. MT. Four international games with be played, but the Broncos will not be crossing the pond this season.