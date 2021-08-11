Bridgewater, Lock discuss quarterback competition

EAGAN, Minn. (KDVR) — Different state, same question for the Denver Broncos: Who will be the starting quarterback?

“Whatever time there is, we have to make it work,” said head coach Vic Fangio after the Broncos held their first of two joint practices against the Minnesota Vikings. “I’m confident we will. We’ve already had double the reps at this point today than we had last year at this point. We’ll make it work. Is it ideal? No, but we’ll make it work.”

On the field, the competition remains open between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock.

“There’s a lot of things that I could have done better today — some good things that I did today, some good things that we all did today, some bad things we all did,” said Drew Lock, who will get the start in the preseason opener Saturday against the Vikings. “I think that’s the benefit of coming to these things. Not as much time as you would normally put in a game week, going into a Sunday, coming in here and practicing against them. So, there’s some wild looks that we saw and will be able to go back and learn from. But it was good, it was good — that’s what you come here for.”

Both quarterbacks had their ups and downs on Wednesday. Fangio has insisted that the two are “even-steven” this deep into training camp.

“Honestly, man — it’s all going to play out how it’s meant to play out,” said Teddy Bridgewater, who will start in the second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. “I can’t think too far ahead. For me, when I’m out there, it’s one rep at a time. How can I maximize this one rep. If I’m thinking about, ‘Aw, QB competition’ while I’m taking a seven-step drop, then I’m doing harm to myself and to this team. It’s just one play at a time for me. I’m trying to become the best player I can be while making sure I’m making the right reads with proper technique. The rest will take care of itself.”