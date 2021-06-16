Bridgewater, Lock continue to battle at QB at day 2 of Broncos minicamp

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s hot, hot, hot, not just outside, but also in the Denver Broncos quarterback room as the competition continues to build between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater in day two of minicamp.

“They’re both confident. You can tell they’re both hungry, and they both want it. They’re both out there making plays. At the end of the day, we’ll see. You can only put in one quarterback, so eventually we’ll see who’s the starter,” Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III said.

This quarterback storyline will likely get old as minicamp continues and training camp starts, but it is the most important piece of this Broncos puzzle.

“You don’t get carried away in what’s going on. You just keep playing ball. When I’m out there, I understand my job is just to get completions, get the ball to my guys and not my opponents, and keep our offense on the field,” Bridgewater said. “Everything else will take care of itself. It’s one play at a time where you’re out there. If you look too far ahead, that’s when you fall. Just keep shooting. That’s the mindset.”

While Bridgewater has more experience in the NFL, Lock is trying to limit his mistakes at minicamp.

“There’s a lot that goes into that, but I’d say the easy question is just focusing on yourself and what your job is and not letting a ball hit the ground affect you. Balls are going to hit the ground in a game; you’re going to throw a pick in a game; there’s going to be bad points in the game; there’s going to be bad points in the can; you’re going to have a bad day,” said Lock. “It’s about moving on to the next play and just growing from those mistakes so that you can go out there on Sundays or in the year and really benefit from those bad days in camp.”

As the QB position continues to smooth out, the wide receiver group also has some fierce competition, and it’s safe to say that room is loaded with talent.

“The one thing that I notice about those guys is every day they come to work and they’re hungry. When you have that type of mindset, special things are in store for you,” said Bridgewater. “You look at the OTAs – it wasn’t mandatory, and guys were here, full participation. You watch guys just compete with each other and push each other. I’m pretty sure when Sundays in the fall come around, those guys will be making a lot of plays for us, and it started this offseason.”

The main guy sticking out in the wide receiver room is Jerry Jeudy. His teammates have been raving about the strides he has made, and we will see if that comes to fruition in year two for the Alabama product. The Broncos will finish up minicamp on Thursday.