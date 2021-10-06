Bridgewater lifts, watches film but still questionable for Sunday

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) motion to his bench during the second half of an NFL football game abasing the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Who will be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Pittsburgh?

That’s the big question right now as Teddy Bridgewater continues to go through concussion protocol. As far as his backup, Drew Lock, he struggled on Sunday when he came in, but it wasn’t all his fault.

“It’s difficult in that he doesn’t get the reps when you’re throwing in there cold,” said Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. “I still think his below average play was just a part of our whole offense.”

Lock completed 12 of his 21 passes for 113 yards, but obviously being a backup quarterback in this league isn’t easy.

“He has dealt with it very well, and I don’t say that to mean he has accepted being back up,” Fangio said. “He just has a lot of respect for Teddy and what Teddy has done for him personally and what Teddy has done for the team. He’s all on board.”

How can this offense get a spark especially with the terrible towels in Pittsburgh?

Courtland Sutton puts that pressure on himself.

“I use the term being the spoon. With chocolate milk, you put the spoon in with the regular milk and you gotta have the spoon to stir it up,” said Courtland Sutton, Broncos wide receiver. “I always use that term in being the spoon and I do look at it as me being the spoon. Going out there and make a big play to get the offense going.”

The Broncos do seem optimistic that Bridgewater will get to go on Sunday, but only time will tell as Denver tries to improve to 4-1 for the first time since 2016.