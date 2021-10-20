Bridgewater has new injury, listed as 50-50 for Browns game

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has a new injury — to one of his thighs — in addition to the sore left foot that’s limited him at practice this week.

The Broncos listed Bridgewater as questionable for their game Thursday night at Cleveland.

The Browns announced Wednesday they were sitting their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield because of a painful non-throwing shoulder.

That will give Mayfield extra time to rest and heal.

The Broncos could turn to backup Drew Lock but they have given no indication they will do so in the matchup of battered teams desperate for a win.