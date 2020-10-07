Brett Rypien preparing for 2nd start as Broncos QB, do you think he should get the snaps?

DENVER (KDVR) – The Broncos are one week removed from their first victory of the season, but this week they are preparing to head to New England where they will face the Patriots.

There are many questions lingering ahead of this game, including whether it will even happen because of several COVID-19 cases in the Patriots locker room, but we know Broncos fans are more interested in who will be fielding snaps for the Orange and Blue.

Tuesday, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Drew Lock is 50-50 to return for the game, and on Wednesday he appeared at practice for the first time since injuring his shoulder in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During media availability Wednesday, backup quarterback Brett Rypien said he knows it’s Lock’s team when he returns, but for the time being he’s preparing as if he’s going to get the start.