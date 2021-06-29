Bowlen daughters’ lawsuit over Denver Broncos succession put on hold

Late Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen is projected on the video board during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2019 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The trial that could determine the future of the Denver Broncos has been put on hold.

Beth Bowlen Wallace and Amie Klemmer — the eldest daughters of late team owner Pat Bowlen — were set for a civil trial on July 12 over their father’s mental capacity when he designated a trust for his succession.

Now, the case has been “stayed,” which means all parties involved want to halt the proceedings for now.

Bowlen Wallace and Klemmer sued the three-person trust, contending in court documents that their father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease long before he signed his updated trust in 2009. The daughters want the trustees removed.

The trust was empowered to designate Bowlen’s successor upon his death or incapacity. Bowlen stepped down in 2013 because of Alzheimer’s, and he died in 2019, a few weeks before of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The trustees — team president and CEO Joe Ellis, team counsel Rich Slivka and Denver attorney Mary Kelly — along with the lawyer who prepared Bowlen’s estate plan, have argued that Bowlen knew what he was doing when he signed the documents in 2009.

The case is before Arapahoe County District Judge John E. Scipione.