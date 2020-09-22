Broncos will sign QB Blake Bortles, sources say

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Jaguars and Rams’ quarterback Blake Bortles will sign a 1-year deal with the Broncos, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Denver Broncos quarterback, Drew Lock, will miss the next three to five weeks due to a shoulder injury he suffered during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Lock was injured in the first quarter and did not return to the game. The injury came on a sack that resulted in a turnover. He was in a sling during his postgame interviews.
