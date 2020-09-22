Broncos will sign QB Blake Bortles, sources say

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – NOVEMBER 11: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass in the game against the Indianapolis Colts in the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Jaguars and Rams’ quarterback Blake Bortles will sign a 1-year deal with the Broncos, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Update: Denver is signing former Jags’ and Rams’ QB Blake Bortles to a one-year deal once he passes his COVID protocols, per source.



With Drew Lock out 3-5 weeks, the Broncos almost signed Bortles last year and now will take the next step this year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2020

Denver Broncos quarterback, Drew Lock, will miss the next three to five weeks due to a shoulder injury he suffered during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lock was injured in the first quarter and did not return to the game. The injury came on a sack that resulted in a turnover. He was in a sling during his postgame interviews.

