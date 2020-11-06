Atlanta Falcons staffer tests positive for COVID-19, no threat to game against Broncos

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos next opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, have ceased all in-person operations and switched remotely after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sunday’s game in Atlanta is not affected and will be played.
by: Web StaffPosted: / Updated:
DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos next opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, have ceased all in-person operations and switched remotely after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sunday’s game in Atlanta is not affected and will be played.