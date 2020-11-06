Atlanta Falcons staffer tests positive for COVID-19, no threat to game against Broncos

DENVER (KDVR) —Like much of Colorado, the Denver Broncos are dealing with an increase in COVID-19 cases. Yesterday, Broncos executives John Elway and Joe Ellis both tested positive for the virus. A practice squad member was also sent to the COVID-19 reserve list. The team and the NFL decided to shut down the facility today. Everything was done virtually, but oddly enough, it’s at the point where Coach Fangio would rather have them together.

“I actually feel better when everybody’s here than I do when they’re not here. There’s always concern, but the thing I really feel good about is that none of the positive tests that we’ve had have originated from this building. It’s all happened in the guys or the coaches’ daily lives outside the building where they get it,” said Vic Fangio.