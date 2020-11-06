 

Atlanta Falcons staffer tests positive for COVID-19, no threat to game against Broncos

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos next opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, have ceased all in-person operations and switched remotely after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sunday’s game in Atlanta is not affected and will be played.

