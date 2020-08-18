As training camp continues, the Broncos have more than football to think about

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – It’s not like the grind of getting ready for a normal NFL season isn’t challenging, but in this crazy year there are so many issues pulling players various ways.

“From what I’ve seen since the first week I got here they were doing everything they could with the protocols,” said defensive tackle Mike Purcell.

With that, there’s a heightened responsibility players have to have to their teammates.

“It’s really easy for all of us to stay safe right now,” said Drew Lock. “We’re here (at the practice facility) from this early in the morning to this late at night. We know it’s important to stay healthy and realize that, if we really do love the game, we can sacrifice some of our free time.”

Then there are the social issues that hit home for so many of these players.

“It’s great to have the support of the NFL,” said linebacker Todd Davis. “It’s our job to continue this (conversation) on a day to day basis. We don’t want to let it die down, you’re going to continue to hear from us.”

Even the future of high school football, which in Colorado has been pushed back to spring, is on their minds.

“I hope they get a chance to play. But you’ve got to be able to roll with the punches,” warned Purcell. “We cant control exactly what’s going on right now. Nobody can.”

Purcell, a former Colorado All-State player at Highlands Ranch underscored how, even with 20/20 vision, it’s very difficult to focus in 2020.