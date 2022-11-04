DENVER (KDVR) — Two days after the Denver Broncos traded team captain Bradley Chubb, the inside linebacker agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Miami Dolphins worth upward of $110 million.

It’s a move former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley applauded on this week’s episode of the Orange and Blue Report.

“He’s in a great situation. He just signed a mega-deal worth over $100. So, Bradley Chubb will be fine, just like Von Miller was fine last year,” Brandon Stokley said.

Stokley was alluding to Von Miller, who was traded by the Broncos one year ago in an NFL trading deadline deal to the Los Angeles Rams.

What do these recent transactions say about the Denver Broncos? The Chubb trade marked the fourth time in the last five years that the team has dealt a core player midseason. Stokley said these moves send a message to the locker room.

“If you win more games, guys don’t get traded,” Stokley said. “Teams that are losers usually make these kinds of deals. That’s where the Broncos have been (and) that’s the fact, unfortunately.”

The Broncos are scheduled to return to team headquarters Monday, following the bye week break, to begin game-planning for their next opponent, the Tennessee Titans.

Stokley said the players need to find a way to move on after the Bradley Chubb trade or the Broncos may eventually move on from them.

“If you want to stick around in the NFL, whether it be with the Broncos or another team, you’ve gotta go out there and perform on Sundays,” Stokley said. “Just because your buddy got cut (or) because your buddy got traded, that can’t change your approach at all or you won’t last long.”

