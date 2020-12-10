‘Anything can happen at this point’: Broncos vow to keep fighting with 4 games left

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) works during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 34-27. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

DENVER (KDVR) — Injuries, COVID-19, no quarterbacks — the list goes on and on with what the Broncos have had to deal with this season.

“I definitely believe we’ve adopted the 2020 mindset that anything can happen at this point. Adversity is adversity, and we’ll keep punching and finding our way through it all,” said quarterback Drew Lock.

With the season winding down, dealing with the road bumps is one thing, but for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, he is working through his own problems leading to the rookie showing frustrations via social media.

“I don’t think he’s hit the wall at all. I think he’d just like to have more catches and I don’t know of any receiver that doesn’t feel that way,” said Head Coach Vic Fangio. “I’m glad he’s a little frustrated that he’s not getting more production. We want our guys to feel that way.”

Jeudy mentioned getting his conditioning in after the Kansas City game. That tweet has since been deleted, but the Alabama product was only targeted four times against the Chiefs, catching one pass for five yards.

“If he’s happy about not getting the amount of balls that he wants, then there’s something going on there. You want a receiver that wants the ball. You want a guy that wants it in his hand and wants to make plays. That’s what we like about Jerry. He wants the ball in any situation,” said Lock.

It was about time defenders caught on to Jeudy’s immaculate route running as he averages over 15 yards per catch.

“People play him a certain way, and you go throughout the game and you make your reads. Sometimes you don’t end up getting to him, and sometimes you hit the guy,” said Lock. “He could have been the second person on the read, but one was open. It’s how the game flows, and I know he is learning that right now.”

The Broncos have four regular season games left this season, including the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.