DENVER (KDVR) – Traveling overseas with a large group can be challenging, but, by all accounts, the Denver Broncos trip from Denver to London England went smoothly.

Quarterback Russell Wilson, who missed last week’s game against the Jets due to a hamstring injury, admitted that he made the most of his time on the lengthy plane ride.

“The first two hours I was watching film, watching all of the [game] cutups and everything else. For the next four hours, I was doing treatment on the plane,” Wilson said. “I was walking up and down the aisles. Everybody else was knocked out. I was doing high knees, working on my legs and everything else, and making sure that I’m ready to rock.”

That comment drew scrutiny on local sports radio shows and social media, but former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley applauded Wilson’s efforts to continue his rehab work on the flight.

“I think that’s good. Anytime you have a hamstring injury, you don’t want to sit stagnant on the plane for nine hours and not move. You need to get treatment, you need to get up, you need to move to keep it loose,” Stokley said.

Wilson’s status for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars is still up in the air. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday that the veteran quarterback is “trending in the right way” and on Friday Wilson was a full participant in practice.

If healthy, or close enough to it, Stokley believes Wilson should play.

“From everything that’s been said [by Wilson], he’s feeling fine. He’s ready to go. If that’s the case, then you’ve just got to play the guy,” Stokley said. “You don’t have many of these games [in the season]. You only have 17 and right now you have less than that. The Broncos have to play catchup in a hurry, so they need Russell in there. And you just kind of keep your fingers crossed and hope he stays healthy.”

If the decision to play was up to Wilson, he would be on the field when the Broncos square off with the Jaguars on Sunday.

“I want to be out there. I want to help us win, get on a hot streak, and just get us rolling.”

