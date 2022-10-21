DENVER (KDVR) — The countdown is on until Sunday’s matchup between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets. But before the boys in orange and blue take the field at home in the Mile High City, take a look into Justin Simmons’ career as a safety by the numbers.

Simmons, 28, is playing his seventh season with the Broncos after being picked in the third round of the 2016 draft. Before Sunday’s game, the team is spotlighting Simmons by the numbers.

According to the Denver Broncos, Simmons has the fourth most defended passes. Since 2016, he has defended 50 passes placing in fourth behind the Vikings’ Harrison Smith with 52, the Titans’ Kevin Byard with 58, and the Buccaneers’ Logan Ryan with 67.

Out of the currently active defensive backs, Simmons has the most tackles and interceptions since 2016. Number 31 has earned himself 468 tackles and 21 interceptions since his start with the Broncos.

His 21 interceptions have also placed him fifth for the most interceptions among safeties in Broncos history.

You can catch Simmons take on the Jets this Sunday at 2:05 p.m.