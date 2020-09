DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 and Channel 2 got an inside look at Empower Field at Mile High on Tuesday. On Sunday, fans will be allowed to attend in-person for the first time this season as the Broncos take on the Buccaneers.

On Sept. 8, Gov. Jared Polis announced about 5,700 fans will be allowed to attend, which is about 7.5% of the stadium’s 76,125-person capacity.

Below are tweets from reporter Alex Rose, who got a tour of the stadium on Tuesday:

THREAD: Checking out the policies and procedures for fans at Mile High ahead of Week 3 against the Buccaneers.



5,700 fans will be allowed. Big test for @Broncos organization in the COVID era. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/LaN8AZp43N — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) September 22, 2020

All the gates are gonna be open. Contactless tickets this year. The team says follow instructions on your ticket to follow which gate to go to. pic.twitter.com/PRUPfLm5TX — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) September 22, 2020

The @Broncos say they’ve spent A LOT of money on stadium upgrades they were going to make anyways but we’re accelerated because they line up with COVID procedures. Bigger focus on kiosks for concessions. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/2cjC9WdGEq — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) September 22, 2020

You’ll notice some seats are actually tied together to keep the pod structure throughout.



Think of the whole experience like going to a restaurant. Don’t take your mask off until you’re in your seat eating or drinking. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/z6wJ7KVTWw — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) September 22, 2020

Week 3 will be a huge test. The @Broncos say they could host up to 17,000 fans at Empower Field, but will have to work with @CDPHE and @GovofCO to incrementally make that happen. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/FKN4FAhLRS — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) September 22, 2020