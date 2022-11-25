DENVER (KDVR) — This Sunday, the Denver Broncos will take on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina. Before the boys in orange and blue play at Bank of America Stadium, take a look at Latavius Murray’s career by the numbers.

Murray, 32, is playing his 10th season in the NFL as a running back. Within those 10 seasons, Murray has played for five different teams. He has spent three seasons with the Raiders when they were in Oakland, two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, three seasons with the New Orleans Saints, one season with the Baltimore Ravens, and one season currently with the Broncos.

Murray is an NFL veteran and his stats prove it. According to the Broncos, Murray has the fifth most rushing yards among active running backs with 5,758 yards. He trails behind Melvin Gordon III, who was waved by the Broncos this week, Derrick Henry of the Titans, Ezekiel Elliot of the Dallas Cowboys and the Mark Ingram II of the New Orleans Saints.

Out of the active running backs, Murray is one of seven who has more than 5,000 rushing yards and more than 1,000 receiving yards.

So far this season, Murray has had four touchdowns so far.

You can catch Murray and the rest of the team face off against the Panthers Sunday at 11 a.m.