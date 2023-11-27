DENVER (KDVR) — If you’ve been to a Denver Broncos game, you’ve likely seen the array of flags on the south side of the stadium in the tailgate lot.

Broncos loyalists are no strangers to the “Flag Man.” But alongside the Flag Man, there’s a Broncos love story that dates back decades.

Scott and Betsy Hood have been tailgating Broncos games since 2000, and host one at every game.

The flag display, as well as the crowd, has grown over time.

“Next thing I know we’re at 104 flags,” Betsy said.

Predating this tradition and fandom is a love story.

“He asked me to marry him and I said yes, and [it’s] three amazing kids now 33 years later,” said Betsy.

So far, nothing has topped the couple’s 25th anniversary celebration.

“It was our 25th anniversary and was also his 50th birthday. So, I thought, ‘What do I give my husband for his 50th birthday, and how do we make it special?’” said Betsy.

She decided to ask her husband to remarry her with a minster and flowers at the ready.

“So, everybody knew about it except for Scott,” Betsy said.

Right there in tailgate lot M, they both said yes to each other again.

“This is special to us because it’s what we love doing, and I thought if you’re gonna get remarried, I want to do it in a Broncos jersey, under a Broncos tent, with our family, our friends, and all of our tailgate friends,” said Betsy.

“Broncos are such a huge part of my family and my life, and it’s fantastic,” said Scott, the Flag Man.

So, this Sunday they celebrated another year, another anniversary, still in orange and blue.

“It’s like getting together with a part of your family that you just don’t see every day. It just kind of re-sparks you, and win or lose, it doesn’t matter, we’re here together and we enjoy the good times,” said Betsy.