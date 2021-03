Kareem Jackson carries the ball after making an interception against the Tennessee Titans on October 13, 2019. (Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Broncos have declined the option on safety Kareem Jackson, which frees up $7 million in salary cap space.

Jackson signed a 3-year deal with the Broncos in 2019. He played in all 16 games in 2020, recording 89 tackles, four pass deflections and one interception.

The Broncos had until the beginning of the new league year to make a decision regarding Jackson’s $10 million option for the upcoming campaign.

Thirty-three-year-old Jackson will become a free agent.