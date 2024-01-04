DENVER (KDVR) — While the Denver Broncos may not be heading to the playoffs this year, three players are ending the season on a high note.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that cornerback Pat Surtain II, safety Justin Simmons and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. were all named starters in the 2024 Pro Bowl.

The trio received an invitation to the league’s annual all-star festivities. The event will take place on Feb. 1 and Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

This is the second time Surtain and Simmons have been invited to the Pro Bowl and the first for Mims. Mims is the first Broncos rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl since Phillip Lindsay in 2018.

Surtain is the second Broncos cornerback to be chosen for two Pro Bowls in his first three seasons. He is also among good company alongside Brown, Broncos Ring of Famer Louis Wright, Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib as the only cornerbacks in team history to be named a Pro Bowler in consecutive years.

Meanwhile, Simmons is one of three safeties in Broncos history to earn multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. He joins the ranks of Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater and Broncos Ring of Famer Goose Gonsoulin.

Broncos fullback Michael Burton and guard Quinn Meinerz were also selected as alternates.

During this year’s Pro Bowl, players will participate in games like dodgeball, tug-of-war, precision passing and 7-on-7 flag football games.

The Pro Bowlers are selected through a voting process in which fans, players and coaches help determine the 88-player roster.