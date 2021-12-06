2,272 days since Broncos last beat Chiefs: Here’s a look back at all 12 losses

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 05: Javonte Williams #33 of the Denver Broncos stiff arms Willie Gay Jr. #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The last time the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs was on September 17, 2015, which was 2,272 days ago and counting. That season, the Broncos went on to win Super Bowl 50, beating the Carolina Panthers 24-10.

On Sunday night, the Broncos lost the 12th straight game to the Chiefs with a final score of 22-9.

Here’s a look back at the last 12 matchups with the Chiefs:

November 15, 2015: Chiefs 29, Broncos 13

November 27, 2016: Chiefs 30, Broncos 27

December 25, 2016: Chiefs 33, Broncos 10

October 30, 2017: Chiefs 29, Broncos 19

December 31, 2017: Chiefs 27, Broncos 24

October 1, 2018: Chiefs 27, Broncos 23

October 28, 2018: Chiefs 30, Broncos 23

October 17, 2019: Chiefs 30, Broncos 6

December 15, 2019: Chiefs 23, Broncos 3

October 25, 2020: Chiefs 43, Broncos 16

December 6, 2020: Chiefs 22, Broncos 16

December 5, 2021: Chiefs 22, Broncos 9

The Broncos will play the Chiefs in Denver on Jan 9, 2022 to try and end the streak.

During the Broncos losing streak, the team has also had its share of quarterbacks. From 2016 to 2021, 11 different quarterbacks have played for the Broncos.

Full list of Broncos quarterbacks since 2016:

Trevor Siemian

Paxton Lynch

Brock Osweiler

Case Keenum

Joe Flacco

Brandon Allen

Jeff Driskel

Brett Rypien

Kendall Hinton

Drew Lock

Teddy Bridgewater

Since 2016, the Broncos have only had a winning record once, which was in 2016.

2016: 9-7

2017: 5-11

2018: 6-10

2019: 7-9

2020: 5-11