Denver Broncos: Figuring it out up front for the 2020 NFL season

DENVER (KDVR) – 2020 maybe a year unlike any other, but for the Broncos and their offensive line the story is pretty much the same.

There is no position with as many question marks as the Broncos ramp up to training camp.

Veteran left tackle Ja’Wuan James opted-out Monday, citing concerns of the COVID-19 virus.

“It’s his choice and I’m fine with it,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday on a virtual press conference.

James struggled in 2019 recovering from a knee injury. “I don’t think that had any baring on his discussion at all.”

Elijah Wilkinson will get first crack at replacing James as the starter, a position he played in 2019 in place of the injured James.

“I thought he made a lot of progress,” Fangio said.

On the other side is right tackle Garett Boles.

“It’s his job to lose,” said Fangio, who is ‘cautiously optimistic” about Bolles’ improvement.

Protecting the quarterback on the interior front of the line will be Dalton Risner, rookie center Lloyd Cushenberry and free agent signing Graham Glasgow.

Fangio says training camp will begin Aug. 14.