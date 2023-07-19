DENVER (KDVR) — After four long years, the Women’s World Cup kicks off Thursday with three matches to start the 2023 competition. The United States women debut on Friday at 7 p.m. MDT to compete against Vietnam.

Whether you’re looking to watch Team USA or the country of your choice, here are some of the best places to watch some football.

Location: 3560 Chestnut Pl.

The taproom is starting off the festivities with a World Cup Watch Party from 6-10 p.m. on Friday to watch the U.S. play ball. The outside patio will be filled with soccer fans and a huge screen to watch the game.

Location: 1601 19th St., Unit 100

Tom’s Watch Bar is preparing for the World Cup with a viewing party and giveaways throughout the next month. It’s scheduled to watch more than just the United States play. Canada and Switzerland are on the calendar for Thursday.

Location: 1400 Market St.

This list wouldn’t be complete without one of the biggest soccer bars in Denver. It has over 40 TV screens to watch the two-time defending champions battle for another chance at the World Cup.

Location: 3851 Steele St., Unit 1388

The brewery is broadcasting all things Team USA. So far, there’s a planned watch party for the match Friday and the women’s second game on July 26 against the Netherlands.

Location: 111 Lincoln St. and 1035 E 17th Ave.

The sports bar prepares for a crowd on Friday as they watch the number one-ranked women’s soccer team battle for another title. If you’re not near downtown, Stoney’s also has a location in Winter Park.

Watch live on FOX31

If you’re not in the mood to beat the crowds this Friday, FOX31 is airing the World Cup for free. Follow along for the broadcasted United States matches along with other games.