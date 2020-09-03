Denver-area high school athletes speak out on racial injustice, police brutality



DENVER (KDVR) — The world has seen professional athletes take a stand for racial injustices happening in the U.S. We saw multiple professional sports games boycotted last week, including some NFL practices. This is in the wake of the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Jacob Blake and others. People of color want to be heard, and that includes young athletes in the Denver area.

“You can do all the things you do in your life and be the best person you can possibly be and I can just walk down the street and a cop is going to see me as just another Black man, just another statistic,” said Al Ashford III, a senior at Cherry Creek High School.

These young voices just want to see change, and they feel like they can be the forefront of that in their different communities.

“If we are creating the stand and driving this type of movement — and being the change that people want to see — I feel like that’s a real powerful movement,” said Ja’Derris Carr, a Vista PEAK senior football player.

The fight for change trickles down to their high school teams, and those conversations have been nothing but positive.

“There is a lot of white teammates on our team at Eaglecrest, and when we are hurting they are hurting,” said Chy Kendrick, an Eaglecrest High School football player.

These football players plan to take these conversations into their seasons in the spring.