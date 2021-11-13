Daniels’ record TD pass leads Air Force past Colorado State

Air Force running back John Lee Eldridge III carries the ball for a touchdown while being defended by Colorado State defensive lineman Scott Patchan during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Haaziq Daniels threw for two touchdowns, including a 92-yarder for the longest pass in school history, and Air Force turned back Colorado State 35-21 for its fifth straight win.

The Falcons grabbed the lead on their first possession on John Lee Eldridge III’s only carry — a 16-yard TD run.

Milton Bugg III picked off a Todd Centeio pass on Colorado State’s ensuing drive and Brad Roberts carried seven times, scoring on a 6-yard run for a 14-0 lead and accounting for 40 of the 42 yards on the drive.

After Centeio scored on a 15-yard run to get the Rams within 14-7 with 59 seconds left in the first quarter, Daniels needed just one play — the school-record scoring strike to Brandon Lewis — for a 21-7 lead.