CU senior breaks college basketball all-time assist record

DENVER (KDVR) — A 37-year-old, all-time assist record was broken by one of the best guards in all of college basketball. McKinley Wright IV is a senior at the University of Colorado, and when he broke Jay Humphries record, every emotion ran through his head.

“There are two sides. There’s an emotion side, but a happy side, an enjoyment side that shows all of the hard work I have put in to be where I am today,” said Wright, CU MBB senior.

Guided by his faith, his family, and his friends, Wright gives all the credit to the people around him, including his CU teammates.

“It’s hard to put it in words. They are the first people I give the credit to, outside of God obviously, but them and my coaching staff put me in this position every day. They just make my job so much easier,” said Wright.

With leadership, Wright hopes to do something none of the guys on the men’s basketball roster has ever done before, and that’s go to the NCAA Tournament.

“I am going to do whatever I can to make sure this team wins,” said Wright. “I’m going to make sure we get a good seed in the NCAA tournament, a good seed in the PAC-12 tournament. Our goal is to win a PAC-12 championship and to go dancing.”

As far as the assist record, Wright has one last thing left to do and that’s to give his dad a special present.

“I’m going to give him the game ball. I am going to sign it for him. He made me sign my senior year of high school basketball shoes, so they have everything of mine. Now he can add this to the collection,” said Wright.

The Colorado men’s basketball team is currently 11-3 overall and 5-2 in the PAC-12 conference.