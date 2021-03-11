CU, CSU eye March Madness bids

Colorado guard D’Shawn Schwartz (5) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado won 75-61. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been a good year for college hoops in Colorado.

Both No. 23 Colorado (20-7, 14-6 PAC-12) and Colorado State (17-4, 14-3 Mountain West) begin their postseason tournaments in Las Vegas Thursday night.

“And now we go into season number three,” said Buffs head coach Tad Boyle. “It’s win or go home.”

Colorado’s chance of an NCAA tournament berth is good. It’s just a question of seeding. The six and seven lines in the bracket are the ones most mentioned. The Pac-12 Conference doesn’t have the clout of other leagues like the Big Ten or Big 12, so a six seed is probably the highest the program can enter.

“This group wants to win and we have the ability to do that,” said Boyle. “Nothing comes easy in March.”

For Colorado State, last weekend’s loss to Nevada pushed the Rams further back on the bubble.

“We want to play in the NCAA Tournament,” said head coach Niko Medved. “We can’t hide from our losses, we just have to keep the same process in mind.”

Colorado State isn’t bracket sexy with three wins and five losses in top games, but they don’t have a bad loss this entire season. With the success of the Mountain West Conference, it is possible for three teams to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s when you start looking back or too far ahead. That’s when you don’t focus on what matters most,” said Medved. “That’s all you can control.”

Of course winning their conference tournament’s makes this entire conversation moot.

Thursday’s Schedule:

Pac-12 Tournament – (3) Colorado vs (11) California – 9:30 p.m.

Mountain West Tournament – (3) Colorado State vs (6) Fresno State – 9:30 p.m.