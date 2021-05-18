CU Chancellor hopes for full house at Folsom for 2021 football season

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — University of Colorado Chancellor Phil DiStefano is predicting fans will be back in the stands for the Buffs’ next football season.

Last season, Folsom Field was closed to fans, and only friends and family of the players were allowed at the 2020 opening game against UCLA. DiStefano thinks 2021’s season will look different.

“I’m confident we’re going to have fans in the stadium; very confident and very optimistic about that,” said DiStefano in an interview with BuffZone. “The number, I’m not sure of, whether it will be 50,000 or 50%.”

With recent changes to COVID-19 mandates at sporting events, the chances Folsom Field could welcome back fans is favorable.

DiStefano referenced the rising capacity at Coors Field, which will be at 70% in June, and said he is optimistic Folsom Field’s capacity will rise as well. Distefano also commended CU’s athletes for their fortitude during the pandemic.

“I really want to give credit to the athletic department and our student-athletes for being as resilient as they’ve been,” said DiStefano.