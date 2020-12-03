CU Buffs men’s basketball resume play after COVID postponement

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — After shutting down facilities on Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 cases in the organization, the University of Colorado men’s basketball team resumed operations on Thursday.

The team’s game against Arizona on Wednesday was postponed. As the team is back up and running, the game on Saturday will be played as scheduled.

A statement from Colorado Athletic Director Rick George said:

“After proper due diligence by our medical staff and in consultation with campus health officials, our men’s basketball team has resumed practice today. Case investigation and contact tracing of the most recent case within the basketball program, as well as diagnostic PCR testing of all team members on Tuesday and Wednesday and our daily antigen testing cadence, indicated that no further pause in team activities is necessary. We are moving forward with plans to host Washington State on Saturday pending results of our regular testing the rest of this week.



“We will continue daily testing and symptom monitoring of our student-athletes and adherence to guidance from national, state, local and campus public health officials to ensure that we’re doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, opponents, staff, campus and community.” Colorado Athletic Director Rick George

Saturday’s home opener against Washington State is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the CU Events Center.