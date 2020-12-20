CU Buffs head to Alamo Bowl to take on rival Longhorns

Colorado running back Jarek Broussard (23) runs for a first down against Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Buffaloes are heading to the Valero Alamo Bowl to take on former Big 12 Conference rival, the University of Texas on Dec. 29.

It will be CU’s first bowl appearance since playing in the same game in 2016.

The game will be televised by ESPN with a kickoff set for shortly after 7 p.m. MST.

It will be CU’s third appearance in the game, as the Buffaloes lost in overtime to Wisconsin in 2002 (31-28) and to Oklahoma State in 2016 (38-8). Colorado will serve as the home team for the game.

The Valero Alamo Bowl is allowing a limited number of fans to attend. Colorado fans are recommended to purchase tickets from the Alamo Bowl website in Sections 101-123 and Sections 201-223 (the east side half of the stadium where Colorado’s bench will be).

Colorado finished the regular season with a 4-1 mark, 3-1 in league play for a second place finish in the Pac-12 Conference’s South Division; Texas was 6-3, 5-3 in the Big 12 for a fourth place finish. The Longhorns will be the first ranked opponent the Buffs will play in 2020, as Texas is No. 20 in both the Associated Press and College Football Playoff rankings, and No. 24 in the USA Today/Coaches poll. The Buffs received enough votes to place 29th in the coaches poll and 37th in the AP.

The Longhorns lead the all-time series with the Buffaloes by an 11-7 margin, the schools’ first meeting in 1940 and last in 2009. The two have met once in the postseason, when UT rallied from down 21-7 to win the 1975 Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl, 38-21. They also faced off twice in the Big 12 Championship game, with CU coming away with a 39-37 win in 2001 to win the league title, and in 2005 with Texas winning that year, 70-3.

Colorado owns a 12-17 record all-time in bowl games, including a 4-5 mark in the state of Texas. The CU roster features 22 players from the state of Texas.

Texas will be the third Big 12 school the Buffaloes will play since leaving for the Pac-12 in 2011; in addition to OSU in the ’16 Alamo Bowl, CU swept Nebraska in regular season games in ’18 and ’19. Also, Texas A&M on CU’s 2021 schedule.