CSU volleyball looks to keep tradition alive in shortened season

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Before last weekend, the Colorado State University volleyball team hadn’t played a match against someone other than themselves since Dec. 6, 2019. This past weekend, the Rams found themselves splitting with Air Force, but it doesn’t deny the fact this program continues to be legendary.

A big part of that the last five years has been redshirt senior Breana Runnels.

“Year five, I’m ready to go, and I hope they are too,” said Runnels.

Runnels is looking to lead the Rams to their 22nd Mountain West Title and 26th consecutive NCAA tournament.

“I feel like CSU volleyball is always going to maintain the same aspect that people want to be us, and I don’t think anything has really changed from last year to this year — whether it’s early or not, we are going to come out and play hard volleyball,” said Runnels.

Besides those two matches against Air Force this past weekend, the competition aspect has been minimal for CSU.

“We went through an entire 11 weeks in the fall where we needed to play someone outside of ourselves and we weren’t able to do it,” said Tom Hilbert, CSU head volleyball coach. “From a coach’s standpoint, you really start work once you start playing people.”

It’ll be a different season. Not only because of a shortened schedule, but also because there’s some holes to fill with the youngness of this team.

“I would love to win a conference championship, and I think everyone is in the same boat we are in.” said Hilbert. “If I just worry about, we have to be great and super consistent from the get-go, I mean, we lost five starters, so there’s no way that’s going to happen. We just have to worry about developing people throughout the course of these 16 matches and hoping that’s good enough to win a conference championship.”

The Rams are back in action on Friday and Saturday against Nevada.