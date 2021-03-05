CSU reveals 2021 football schedule

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State University Rams are ready for the 2021 college football season.

Opening at home vs. South Dakota State Sept. 4, the Rams will then host a visit from Southeastern Conference opponent Vanderbilt before a trip to Big Ten opponent Iowa.

The Rams released their schedule in an online video – “To The Toughest Among Us” – featuring 12 individuals or groups in and around Fort Collins and northern Colorado. The video highlights the toughness and perseverance during COVID-19 pandemic.

To the 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝗲𝘀𝘁 among us and those who keep us going…#2021Schedule x #RamClash 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/08Lk71JWSg — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) March 5, 2021

Colorado State Athletics says they are expecting to fill Canvas Stadium to capacity in 2021. Season tickets are now on sale for the six-game regular season slate on CSU’s website.

2021 SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 – South Dakota State

Sept. 11 – Vanderbilt

Sept. 18 – at Toledo

Sept. 25 – at Iowa

Oct. 9 – San Jose State

Oct. 16 – at New Mexico

Oct. 23 – at Utah State

Oct. 30 – Boise State

Nov. 6 – at Wyoming

Nov. 13 – Air Force

Nov. 20 – at Hawai’i

Nov. 27 – Nevada