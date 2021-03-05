CSU reveals 2021 football schedule

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State University Rams are ready for the 2021 college football season.
Opening at home vs. South Dakota State Sept. 4, the Rams will then host a visit from Southeastern Conference opponent Vanderbilt before a trip to Big Ten opponent Iowa.
The Rams released their schedule in an online video – “To The Toughest Among Us” – featuring 12 individuals or groups in and around Fort Collins and northern Colorado. The video highlights the toughness and perseverance during COVID-19 pandemic.
Colorado State Athletics says they are expecting to fill Canvas Stadium to capacity in 2021. Season tickets are now on sale for the six-game regular season slate on CSU’s website.
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 4 – South Dakota State
Sept. 11 – Vanderbilt
Sept. 18 – at Toledo
Sept. 25 – at Iowa
Oct. 9 – San Jose State
Oct. 16 – at New Mexico
Oct. 23 – at Utah State
Oct. 30 – Boise State
Nov. 6 – at Wyoming
Nov. 13 – Air Force
Nov. 20 – at Hawai’i
Nov. 27 – Nevada