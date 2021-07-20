CSU, Niko Medved agree to extension

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State University has extended the contract of head men’s basketball coach Niko Medved.

The extension will keep Medved with the Rams through the 2026-27 season.

“My family and I are very thankful for the opportunity we have here at Colorado State,” Medved said in a statement. “It’s a blessing to work at such a great place with so many great people.”

In his fourth year as the head coach of the Rams’ men’s basketball program in 2021-22, Medved continued a streak of winning more games than the previous.

That includes a nine-win improvement over two years and a 20-8 record this past season.

Medved was recognized as Mountain West Coach of the Year this past season. He led CSU to its second consecutive postseason invitation, as the Rams played in the National Invitation Tournament.