CSU names Jay Norvell as new football coach

BOISE, ID – NOVEMBER 4: Head Coach Jay Norvell of the Nevada Wolfpack looks for answers during second half action against the Boise State Broncos on November 4, 2017 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 41-14. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State University has named Jay Norvell as the university’s 24th head football coach.

Norvell, who led the Nevada Wolf Pack to four bowl games in five seasons (2017-21) will be introduced Tuesday afternoon.

“I am humbled, thankful, but most importantly excited to begin this process of building Colorado State into the championship contender we all know it can be,” Norvell said in a statement. “My family and I are ecstatic and cannot wait to get to Fort Collins to get started.”

Norvell, 58, went 8-4 this past season at Nevada. The Wolf Pack are scheduled to play in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 27 against Western Michigan.

Norvell lead Nevada to a 52-10 victory in Fort Collins on Nov. 27. This was the final game for former Colorado State coach Steve Addazio, as he went 4-12 in two seasons for the Rams.

Nevada finished first in the Mountain West in scoring offense with 36.7 points per game.