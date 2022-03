INDIANAPOLIS (KDVR) — The Colorado State men’s basketball team lost to Michigan in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

The final score was 75-63.

CSU now has an overall 4-12 record in tournament appearances. The team’s last victory came in 2013 when they beat Missouri in the opening round, according to CSU.

CSU men’s basketball said this is the team’s 11th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the first coming in 1954.